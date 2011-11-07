(Alton, IL) -- Women experiencing the appearance-related side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatments can learn helpful beauty techniques to help restore their appearance and self-image at the next Look Good Feel Better program, scheduled for Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m., in Saint Clare’s Professional Building, Suite 308, located at 815 E. Fifth Street, Alton.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society, Saint Anthony's Health Center offers the program for women to learn about makeup techniques, skin care, nail care, and options related to hair loss such as wigs, turbans, and scarves. Each group program participant receives a free kit of cosmetics for use during and after the workshop.

Article continues after sponsor message

Facilitated by Saint Anthony’s staff and American Cancer Society trained cosmetologists, this is a free class, open to all women undergoing cancer treatment. For more information or to register, please call 618-465-2264.

More like this: