ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be hosting an American Cancer Society Look Good Feel Better class on Monday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, Suite 303 at 815 East Fifth Street in Alton.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society, OSF Saint Anthony's offers the program to help women, experiencing the appearance-related side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, learn more about makeup techniques, skin care, nail care, and options related to hair loss such as wigs, turbans and scarves.

Local stylist Leveda Gavin will be on hand to offer strategies and guide participants with techniques.

Each group program participant receives a free kit of cosmetics for use during and after the workshop.

Facilitated by OSF Saint Anthony’s staff and an American Cancer Society trained cosmetologist, this is a free class, open to all women undergoing cancer treatment. For more information or to register, please call 618-465-2264.

