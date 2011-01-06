(Alton, IL) – Health-related goals, like quitting smoking, are popular New Year’s resolutions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering a free smoking cessation program for area residents who want to kick the habit. The eight-week course starts Monday, January 17 at 6 p.m., in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building, 815 East Fifth Street.

Using the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking curriculum, the program includes such topics as: motivation to quit, quitting, recovery and support, stress management, weight control and relapse prevention. The course is facilitated by Tina Bennett, a long-time certified smoking cessation instructor.

During the first session of the smoking cessation classes, the participants learn more about the effects of smoking. Participants review their own personal commitment and readiness to quit smoking and reduce the hesitation towards quitting. The first week also gives participants hope and belief that quitting is an obtainable goal.

Weeks two through seven focus on lifestyle changes, relaxation, and exercise and weight management. These weeks help each participant adjust to a new life that does not involve smoking; they learn how to handle cravings through various coping strategies. The final week is a celebration of kicking the habit.

To register or for more information, please call 618-465-2264. Class size is limited.

