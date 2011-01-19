(ALTON, IL) - Area residents can learn how to stay healthier in the New Year at “Healthy Resolutions,” a free health education program sponsored by Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The program is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 in the first floor Perpetual Help Center at Saint Anthony’s.

In addition to presentations by Saint Anthony’s health care professionals beginning at 10 a.m., free cholesterol screenings will be offered, from 9 to 10 a.m. and then again from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The area’s newest primary care physician, Manju Ramchandani, M.D., will present information about the importance of knowing and understanding cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. “Individuals should know their numbers and the steps needed to keep them balanced,” says Dr. Ramchandani, a Board-Certified Family Practice physician. “By keeping regularly scheduled visits with a physician who can monitor a person’s lab values and overall health, potential health issues can be detected in early stages when treatment and changes in personal habits can be most effective.”

Ginger Becker, Chief Clinical Dietician for Saint Anthony’s, will discuss the food groups and why individuals should eat a variety of meats and beans, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and dairy products. “For improved health, a person should eat from each food group every day,” says Becker. “By making proper food choices that promote health and help prevent disease, maintaining weight control and exercising, a person is naturally going to feel better both physically and emotionally.”

To register for the program and screening, call Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at 618-465-2264.

More like this: