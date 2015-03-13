(ALTON, IL) -- The loss of a loved one is never easy and sometimes individuals need help dealing with their grief after such a loss.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center provides ongoing support in the form of a Grief Support Group that will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, and continue on the second Friday of each month throughout 2015. The support group is free and open to adults who have recently lost a loved one.

The meetings will be held at the Pastoral Care Office, near the front lobby, on the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center campus.

For more about OSF Saint Anthony’s Grief Support, please call 463-5636.

