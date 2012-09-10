(Alton, IL) –Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is offering free prostate screenings for men age 50 and older who have not previously been screened for prostate cancer on Thursday, September 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Radiation Oncology department at Saint Clare’s Hospital.

The screening includes a PSA blood test, as well as a digital rectal exam by James Piephoff, M.D., Radiation Oncologist.

Nearly 240,900 new cases of prostate cancers will be diagnosed this year, according to the National Cancer Institute. The American Cancer Society recommends that men discuss the possible risks and benefits of prostate cancer screening with their doctor before deciding whether to be screened. The discussion about screening should take place at age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and at age 45 for men who are at higher risk, including African-American men and men who have a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer.

All screenings conducted through Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence are by appointment and space is limited. To schedule an appointment for a prostate screening, please call 618-465-2264.

