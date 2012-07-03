(ALTON, IL) – Free mammograms and breast exams are being offered to Madison County women who qualify in the Women’s Imaging Center at Saint Anthony’s Health Center on Thursday, July 12, in partnership with the Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program and Madison County Health Department.

Women eligible to receive the free health screenings must be between the age of 40-64, without health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, and must meet income guidelines with proof of family income. A photo ID with proof of age is also required.

Upon qualification, a mammogram will be performed, along with a breast exam by a nurse practitioner from the Madison County Health Department.

Mammography detects breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage, even before it can be detected through means of breast self-examination or clinical examination. Saint Anthony’s Women’s Imaging Center focuses on patient comfort, support, education and outreach. Women benefit from the unmatched speed and accuracy of digital mammography, breast MRI, stereotactic biopsy and breast ultrasound.

“Our interdisciplinary breast team of surgeons, radiologists, oncology staff, patient navigator and mammography techs work closely to ensure the best course of treatment for women needing follow-up diagnostic studies or when breast cancer is diagnosed,” says Chris Nicholson, Director of Imaging Services.

To make an appointment, call Saint Anthony’s Scheduling at (618) 474-6152.

