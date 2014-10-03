(Alton, IL) – Saint Anthony’s will be offering FREE Spirometry (lung capacity) screenings from 12:30-2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7 at Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Thursday, October 9 at Saint Clare’s Hospital.

A spirometry screening measures the air flow and capacity of the lungs. The painless test takes about 10 minutes to complete. Tammy Stilwell, Saint Anthony’s Outreach Nurse, said the test is for individuals with compromised lungs.

“The test gives you quick results about your lungs,” Stilwell said. “If you suffer from asthma, a smoker, often handle chemicals or just curious about how healthy your lungs are, this simple test is something you’re going to want to take.”

The test consists of blowing into a sterile mouthpiece while wearing a padded nose clip. After a short period of breathing normal, the participant is asked to take a deep breath and then exhale in a blasting breath as hard as possible.

“The test is not intrusive and can be easily slipped in your lunch hour,” Stilwell said. “I would highly recommend this test for smokers. The screening is just a good way to check your lung health.”

For more information on the Free Spirometry Screening, please call 465-2264.

