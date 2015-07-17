ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be offering free lung capacity screenings on Saturday, August 1, starting at 10 a.m., at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital Lobby, located at 915 East Fifth Street, Alton.

If you suffer from shortness of breath or general breathing problems, this free, simple screening administered by the OSF Saint Anthony’s Respiratory Services will assess your respiratory function.

The screening will include spirometry and pulse oximetry screenings and one on one consultation with Dr. Sadiq Mohyuddin, internal medicine physician, specializing in Pulmonary Medicine.

According to the American Lung Association, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a disease that involves inflammation and thickening of the airways, is the third leading cause of death in the United States and lung cancer causes more deaths than colorectal, breast and prostate cancers combined.

The screening is by appointment only – space is limited. To register, please call 465-2264.

