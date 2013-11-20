In recognition of the Great American Smoke Out and Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering free pulmonary screenings on Thursday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to Noon at Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Friday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to Noon at Saint Clare’s Hospital.

For an appointment, call 618-465-2264.

Using a spirometer, pulmonary screenings help in the early detection of obstructive lung disease in the high-risk population such as smokers, non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke and those with chronic exposure to unclean air. Spirometers measure the amount of air that can be blown out of the lungs in a single second.

The spirometry screening equipment was made possible from a grant awarded earlier this year to Saint Anthony’s from The Alton Foundation.

Pulmonary screenings are recommended for any individual who:

is a smoker or ex-smoker

has been previously diagnosed with COPD

has difficulty breathing

has a frequent cough or phlegm production

has persistent chest colds or pneumonia

has persistent allergies

has asthma but your medication does not seem to make it better.

