Saint Anthony’s offers advice to men of the river bend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – In recognition of Men's Health Month, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is reminding the men of the River Bend to schedule regular check-ups and prevention screenings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more males are born than females, but by age 35, women outnumber men. Statistics have also shown that men have a higher mortality rate and lead in nine out of 10 of the top causes of death. They are less likely to see a doctor about health concerns, and less likely to have insurance. With that in mind, OSF Saint Anthony’s is offering the following tips for Men’s Health Month: Take advantage of free or reduced price screenings. OSF Saint Anthony’s offers several free health screenings throughout the year, including blood pressure, prostate and cholesterol.

If you are over 50 or at high risk, talk with your doctor about scheduling a prostate and colonoscopy exam. Both prostate and colorectal cancers have very few, if any, symptoms.

If you smoke, stop. Smoking cessation can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, pulmonary disease, cancer, and a whole host of other diseases.

Abdominal Ultrasound – if you are between the ages of 65 and 75 and have smoked more than 100 cigarettes in your lifetime, talk to your doctor about having this test to be screened for an abdominal aortic aneurysm, a bulging spot in the aorta which may burst and cause bleeding or death. Follow a balanced diet. Keeping off excess weight and controlling sugar and cholesterol levels can help avoid chronic diseases.

Diabetes Screening – if you are 18 or older and have high blood pressure (treated or untreated) or obesity, talk to your doctor about this screening blood test.

Lipid Profile – if you are 35 or older, talk to your doctor about this blood test screening, especially if you have diabetes, use tobacco, high blood pressure or a family history of heart disease.

Stay active. The Department of Health and Human Services recommends getting 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity. In addition, two weekly strength training periods are recommended.

Find a primary care provider. By scheduling regular appointments, you can take an active role in maintaining your health. Check into your insurance options. With the Affordable Care Act in place, it is the law. Ask your employer or shop the Illinois health exchange at https://getcoveredillinois.gov/ Article continues after sponsor message For more information on men’s health or to find a primary care provider, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Referral at 618-463-1234.



More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Fill the Pantry, and More!