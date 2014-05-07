(Alton, IL) – Imagine that your steering wheel is the face of a clock. Where on the wheel should your hands be positioned while driving?

How much room should there be between your chest and the steering wheel?

To find out these answers and more, seniors are invited to attend the next AARP’s Smart Driver Course, Wednesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 15. The class meets each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building Auditorium at 815 E. Fifth Street.

The AARP fee for the two-day course is $15 for AARP members and $20 non-members. Checks may be made payable to AARP.

By providing valuable defensive driving techniques and reviewing the Rules of the Road, the driver safety program teaches seniors how to boost safety awareness, refresh and improve their driving skills, minimize crash risks, increase confidence, prolong mobility and maintain independence.

“This is a great program that helps seniors drive safer for many years,” says Cherie Schmidt, Coordinator of Senior Services for Saint Anthony’s and a trained AARP instructor for the course.

“We also learn a lot from each other by sharing our road experiences, both good and bad.”

According to AARP, the Smart Driver Course is the nation's first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older that has helped millions of drivers remain safe on today's roads. The class is designed to help seniors:

Tune up driving skills and update a person’s knowledge of the rules of the road. Learn about normal age-related physical changes, and how to adjust driving to allow for these changes. Reduce traffic violations, crashes, and chances for injuries. Drive more safely. Get an insurance discount. Auto insurance companies in most states provide a multi-year discount to AARP graduates. AARP members receive discounts on the AARP Motoring Plan from GE Motor Club.

The program gives individuals an opportunity to retain their driving competencies and, by extension, their driving privileges to the maximum extent possible. Membership to AARP is not necessary to attend.

To register, please call 618-465-2264.

