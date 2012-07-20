(Alton, IL) -- If you have any questions about how aging affects the ability to drive, don't miss AARP's Driver Safety Program, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 14 and 15. The class meets each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Saint Clare's Professional Building Auditorium at 815 E. Fifth Street. Fee for the two-day course is $12 for AARP members and $14 non-members; checks may be made payable to AARP.

A special bonus for the August session: Current and retired educators, as well as any school personnel are eligible to take the AARP Driver Safety classroom course for only $5.

According to AARP, the Driver Safety Program is the nation's first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older that has helped millions of drivers remain safe on today's roads. The class is designed to help you:

1. Tune up your driving skills and update your knowledge of the rules of the road.

2. Learn about normal age-related physical changes, and how to adjust your driving to allow for these changes.

3. Reduce your traffic violations, crashes, and chances for injuries.

4. Drive more safely.

5. Get an insurance discount. Auto insurance companies in most states provide a multi-year discount to AARP graduates.

6. AARP members receive discounts on the AARP Motoring Plan from GE Motor Club.

During this two-part seminar, individuals can retain their driving competencies and, by extension, their driving privileges to the maximum extent possible. The course explains the changes that occur in vision, hearing, and reaction time as people age and provides useful driving safety tips for handling these changes. Membership to AARP is not necessary to attend.

To register, please call 618-465-2264.

