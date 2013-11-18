Saint Anthony’s Women’s Imaging Center has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Saint Anthony’s is the only mammography facility in Alton that is an accredited Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the ACR.

By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).

“We are excited about receiving this national recognition for our Imaging Services,” says Sister M. Anselma, Vice President of Professional Services for Saint Anthony’s. “Our highly qualified and trained Mission Partners and physicians are focused on providing the best service to patients entrusted to our care.”

Peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that this facility has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs.

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

