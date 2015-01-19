ALTON – Four Mission Partners on the Quality Management Team of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center were recently certified by national organizations for their continued commitment to patient safety and quality care: Donna Rosenkranz, Crystal East, Lori Gray and Kelli Hurn.

“I am proud of our Mission Partners for their constant and daily commitment to providing and improving the high-quality health care at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center,” said Ajay Pathak, President and CEO. “They live our Sister’s Mission and strive to ensure the River Bend communities have access to the best health care possible.”

Rosenkranz and East became Certified Professionals for Patient Safety (CPPS) as accredited by the National Patient Safety Foundation, a leading provider of safety competencies and professional certifications.

“Earning this credential attests to their professional competency in patient safety science and application,” said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS and President CBPPS. “This achievement demonstrates their expertise in this critical discipline and positions them among those committed to and leading patient safety work.”

According to the National Patient Safety Foundation, this professional certification program:

Establishes core standards for the field of patient safety, benchmarks requirements necessary for health care professionals, and sets an expected proficiency level.

Gives those working in patient safety a means to demonstrate their proficiency and skill in the discipline.

Provides a way for employers to validate a potential candidate’s patient safety knowledge and skill base, critical competencies for today’s health care environment.

The CPPS credential is maintained on a three-year cycle and brings together data analytics, performance improvement, risk management and patient safety, helping OSF Saint Anthony’s provide quality care throughout the whole health care process.

Gray and Hurn became Certified Professionals for Healthcare Quality (CPHQ) by the National Association for Healthcare Quality.

The duo recently passed a fully accredited, international examination that assesses knowledge and understanding of the process to achieve regulatory compliance and accreditation/licensure, program development and management along a continuum of care, and quality improvement concepts as well as departmental management skills.

The comprehensive CPHQ credential covers the field of quality, case/care/disease/utilization and risk management and emphasizes how all of these programs and processes integrate into an effective system.

The two join Rosenkranz and East in the ranks of over 8,000 colleagues in the United States and internationally who have achieved this important career milestone.

These resources were offered through OSF Saint Anthony’s membership in the Illinois Hospital Association’s Hospital Engagement Network project funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to improve patient safety in healthcare.

