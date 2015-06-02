ALTON – James Piephoff, M.D., Radiation Oncologist, was re-appointed Chief of Staff of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center at a recent general staff meeting of OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Staff. Colin Butterfield, M.D., Internal Medicine physician, remains as Vice-Chief.

Dr. Piephoff completed his medical school in 1989 at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and his residency and fellowship in 1994 at the Washington University School of Medicine. He joined Saint Anthony’s Medical Staff in 2003 and serves on the Health Center’s Medical Executive Committee (Chair), Credentials Committee, Oncology Committee and Tumor Conference. He is on the Board of the American Cancer Society and actively participates in area Relay for Life events. Board certified in Radiation Oncology, Dr. Piephoff led OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer that recognizes the country’s top cancer programs. The Commission also ranked the Cancer Center as one of the top 75 programs in the nation.

Current Department Chairs of the Medical Staff of OSF Saint Anthony’s include:

Department of Anesthesia: Brendan Walsh, M.D.

Department of Emergency Services: Rodger Hanko, M.D.

Department of Medicine/Family Medicine: Raj Patel, M.D.

Department of OB/GYN: Catherine Wikoff, M.D.

Department of Pathology: Jeffrey Craver, M.D.

Department of Radiology: Ryan Watson, M.D.

Department of Surgery: Paul Loethen, M.D.

For more information about the physicians on OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Staff, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Referral Service at (618) 463-1234.

