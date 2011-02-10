(ALTON, IL) – In recognition of American Heart Month, area residents can receive free cholesterol screenings, plus learn the signs and symptoms of heart disease at a community health program on Saturday, February 26, at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Called “Keep the Beat,” the program features Rama Gondi, M.D., a Cardiologist on the Medical Staff of Saint Anthony’s, who will provide information on a number of heart health topics, including:

High Blood Pressure

Cholesterol

Heart Failure

Heart Attack

Diabetes and the Heart

Heart Disease in Women

Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

Free health screenings – including blood pressure and cholesterol checks – will be offered before and after Dr. Gondi’s presentation, and are free for those attending the program.

A heart-healthy continental breakfast will be served. To register, please call 465-2264.

Julie Weiner (left) and Mary Pulido wear red for a discount in

the Gift Shop at Saint Anthony's. In recognition of American Heart

Month, anyone wearing red on Fridays in February to Saint Anthony's Gift

Shop receive 25 percent discount off of an item. Saint Anthony's Health

Center is sponsoring a number of Heart Month activities, including free

apples in the hospital cafeterias and heart healthy education, plus free

blood pressure and cholesterol screenings. For information, please call

618-465-2264.

