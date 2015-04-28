(Alton, IL) – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is holding a Girls’ Day Out event on Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Girls’ Day Out offers women in the community the opportunity to obtain their annual mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from OSF Saint Anthony’s team of clinicians and enjoy a day of pampering with friends. Featuring complimentary brunch with bagels and fresh fruit, the event also offers chair massages and mini-manicures by Bliss Massage and Skin Care Center, as well as make-up tips from a Lancôme beauty consultant.

Insurance will be billed or women can take advantage of a cash-reduced price of $99; radiologist reading fee is billed separately. Women over the age of 40 do not need a physician’s order for their annual mammograms.

Women attending Girls’ Day Out will have a chance to win a gift basket and tickets to an upcoming St. Louis Cardinal Game!

If you do not have health insurance, OSF Saint Anthony’s can provide information on the Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Prevention Program.

Registration is limited; call today for an appointment: 618-465-2264.

