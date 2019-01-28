ALTON - Saint Anthony's Health Center CEO/President Ajay Pathak said he is excited about the community event sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and Lewis and Clark Community College set for Thursday, Feb. 7, that will feature former con-man and current FBI cyber-security expert, Frank Abagnale.

Abagnale was featured in the in the Steven Spielberg movie “Catch Me if You Can” played by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Mr. Abagnale will be with us for a large portion of the day, so we are able to offer an exclusive 'Cyber Security Session' earlier in the day for our sponsors and business leaders that would find this interesting," Pathak said.

Pathak explained the flow of the day will be as follows:

3:00 p.m. VIP Cyber Security Session led by Frank Abagnale

Includes Q & A

Hatheway Gallery

6:00 p.m. VIP Meet & Greet with Frank Abagnale

Article continues after sponsor message

Drinks and Appetizers

Upper Lobby of Hatheway/Olin Theater (LCCC Campus)

7:00 p.m. Main Event – Catch Me If You Can

Includes Q & A

Olin Theater (LCCC Campus)

"We hope you all, along with family, friends, and members of your team can join us for this exciting OSF Saint Anthony’s event at Lewis & Clark Community College. This will be a great way to highlight Alton and the Riverbend!," he said.

"Our event will showcase Mr. Abagnale’s riveting life story that provided the inspiration for Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film, Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Abagnale and Tom Hanks as the FBI agent fast on his heels," Pathak continued. "In the main event, Frank will share an in-depth look at his life as a young criminal to his life now as one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement, and secure documents. For over 40 years he has worked with, advised, and consulted with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations and government agencies around the world. Mr. Abagnale’s rare blend of knowledge and expertise began more than 50 years ago when he was known as one of the world’s most famous con men.

"Mr. Abagnale has agreed to do a private Cyber-Security session earlier on the day of the event for top sponsors. The information that he will provide will be educational with his approach and knowledge base like no other. We will also offer the VIP Meet & Greet immediately before the main event for all sponsors – again, another valuable opportunity."

More like this:

Related Video: