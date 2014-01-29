Saint Anthony’s Has Activities for Heart Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. In recognition of American Heart Month, Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering heart healthy activities throughout the month of February for its Mission Partners as well as area residents. Displays, presentations and screenings will be held at both Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, and at Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 East Fifth Street. Learn more about Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at information tables in the cafeterias: Tuesday, February 4: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saint Anthony’s Cafeteria; Thursday, February 6: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saint Clare’s Cafeteria. Check your blood pressure in the hospital lobbies from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Dates: Each Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18, 25 at Saint Anthony’s; each Thursday, February 6, 13, 20, 27 at Saint Clare’s. Stop by special Heart Month tables in the cafeterias to learn about early heart attack care, heart healthy lifestyles and more! Have your blood pressure checked and talk to a registered dietician about healthy eating: Friday, February 7: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Saint Anthony’s Cafeteria; Friday, February 14: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Saint Clare’s Cafeteria. Wear red in the Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop on Friday, February 7 to receive 25% off most items. Enjoy free healthy apples in the cafeterias: Week of February 10-14. Test your lung capacity at a free spirometry screening. Healthy lungs can help keep your heart healthy, since lung disease increases the heart’s workload. Screening are from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 in the Saint Anthony’s Lobby and on Thursday, February 13 at Saint Clare’s. Get a discounted Cholesterol/Glucose Screening, just $5! Dates: Tuesday, February 25: 12:30 to 2 p.m., in the Saint Anthony’s Lobby; Thursday, February 27: 12:30 to 2 p.m., in Saint Clare’s Lobby. Lunch & Learn with Courtney McFarlin, PA with Saint Anthony’s Physician Group. Topic: Let’s Get Physical: Living a Heart Healthy Lifestyle. Free boxed lunches. To register: 465-2264. Dates: Wednesday, February 26 at Noon, in Saint Anthony’s Perpetual Help Center first floor conference room; Friday, February 28 at Noon in Saint Clare’s Auditorium. In addition, heart-healthy entrées will be offered daily in the cafeteria for lunch and dinner and heart-healthy entrée salads will be offered each Monday in February. Article continues after sponsor message To register for any of these programs or for more information, please call 465-2264. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip