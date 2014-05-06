(ALTON, IL) – Golfers participating in the 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament for Saint Anthony’s Foundation on Monday, June 9 will meet St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Red Schoendienst, who will once again donate his time to make strategic putts for teams. The fundraiser will be held at Lockhaven Golf Club with a 12:45 p.m. shotgun start, led by Fredbird and his Team Fredbird cheerleaders.

Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence. Since 2001, the event has raised nearly $775,000 for Saint Anthony’s cancer program.

The tournament is co-chaired by two board members of Saint Anthony’s Foundation: Monica Bristow, President of the River Bend Growth Association, and Liz Nelson, community volunteer. Several Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, sponsors of Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will be on hand to greet golfers. Wells Fargo is the Title Sponsor. Additional major sponsors, to date: Acropolis Technology Group (Eagle Sponsor) and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery (Birdie Sponsor). Special hole-in-one holes include a $10,000 cash sponsored by Carrollton Bank and a Ford Fusion Lease sponsored by Roberts Motors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cash prizes are awarded in three flights for first, second and third place teams. Golfer fees are $185 per person, which includes lunch and dinner.

To register for golf, or for sponsorship information, please call Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5204.

###

More like this: