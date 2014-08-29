(Alton, IL) – The Planned Gifts committee of Saint Anthony's Foundation will present an educational seminar titled “Get Smart on Scams” on Tuesday, September 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Saint Anthony's HealthCenter.

The event will feature presentations on the best practices to: Safely File Your Income Taxesby Mike Fitzgerald, CPA, of Scheffel and Co.; Information on Current Scams and How to Protect Your Personal Information by Emily Hejna, Public Information Officer, Alton Police Department; and How to Use and Protect Your Online Information by Kevin Geiger, VP Project Management, of Acropolis Technology Group.

The presentation will provide useful information for small business owners, professionals and individuals regarding the proper protection of personal information and tips to prevent falling prey to scam artists. There will be a discussion period following the presentations with light refreshments being served. Each attendee will receive an Identity Protection Packet from the Federal Trade Commission.

Reservations can be made by calling 618-465-2264. The event will take place on the first floor of Saint Anthony's Health Center in the Perpetual Help Center. Valet, garage and ground level parking are available.

