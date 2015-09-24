ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit is celebrating National Rehab Week 2015 with a mission to educate people about the benefits and impact of rehabilitation. As part of their efforts, the Mission Partners in the Acute Rehab Unit planned a full week of activities this week that include: ice cream for patients and family, a magic show, therapeutic games for patients, an inspirational movie with popcorn and a scavenger hunt.

“National Rehab Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the positive impact we’ve had on our patients’ lives,” said Chris Kamp, Director of Post-Acute services. “In the last year, we helped over 250 patients and look forward to helping more in the coming year. We are consistently striving to bring quality rehabilitation services to the River Bend.”

The Acute Rehab Unit, located in OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital at 915 E. Fifth Street, Alton, combines a process of assessment, treatment, education and follow-up. It focuses on the emotional as well as the physical needs of the patient and family.

As the area’s only facility of its kind to be accredited with a stroke specialty by the CARF – the Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities, the unit focuses on the each patient’s return to a productive, healthier life at home and in the community. The staff at OSF Saint Anthony’s is using Rehab Week to continue their efforts in working together to provide the best treatment.

“We take a team-based approach to help people return to the highest functionality they can attain,” said Kamp. “We use multiple disciplines and specialties to develop an individualized treatment plan for our patients. Our focus is to get them through their life-changing event.”

Individuals who have been impaired by an injury or illness often face an uncertain future. By providing a supportive, caring environment that emphasizes patient abilities rather disabilities, OSF Saint Anthony’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit strives to help bring forth in patients the confidence they need for optimal recovery.

Individuals who are referred to the Rehab Unit are considered by their physicians to be medically stable and physically able to begin a comprehensive rehabilitation program consisting of at least three hours of therapy a day, five days a week. All therapy programs are customized based on the individuals existing abilities, tolerance for therapy and desired outcomes.

For more information on OSF Saint Anthony’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit, please call 618-463-5137.

