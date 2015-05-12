With a theme of “Where Miracles Happen Every Day,” OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is recognizing National Hospital Week with a number of activities throughout the week of May 16.

“This is one of our favorite weeks,” says Sister M. Anselma, COO of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “We are extremely proud of our Mission Partners and their commitment to our patients and our Mission.”

Events include:

Monday, May 11, the Health Center will be providing Mission Partners chair massages from local licensed Massage Therapists at both campuses throughout the day.

Tuesday, May 12, OSF Saint Anthony’s will continue celebrating their Mission Partners by delivering fresh fruit and cookie trays to all departments.

The May 13th Walk it Off Wednesday – a route between OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital – is a highlight of the week. The 1.5 mile trek (each way) along Central Avenue is a way to connect Mission Partners who work at each facility with each other. Mission Partners who participate in the walk receive free t-shirts.

Thursday, May 14, will be Throwback Thursday. Posters displaying participating departments’ baby photos will be displayed at each cafeteria. Prizes will be awarded to Mission Partners who correctly identify the most.

A special Gift Shop Open House, sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary, is set for Friday, May 15. Open to the public, the Open House offers special sales and free cookies between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In addition, Mission Partners will be eligible for a daily drawing to win St. Louis Cardinals tickets.

“Every day, our Mission Partners care for and touch the lives of people in their time of need. From the physicians, nurses, technologists and therapists providing compassion and care, to those working hard behind the scenes to support the Mission, their dedication makes all of the difference,” Sister adds.

For more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s, visit www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-anthonys.

