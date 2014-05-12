(Alton, IL) – With a theme of “Celebrating Health, Hope & Healing,” Saint Anthony’s Health Center is recognizing National Hospital Week with a number of activities throughout the week of May 12.

“This is always a special week for our Mission Partners,” says Sister M. Mikela, President & CEO of Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “We are extremely proud of their commitment to our patients and our Mission.”

Saint Anthony’s celebration of Hospital Week includes free pancakes on May 13, served up especially by members of the Health Center’s Senior Team in each of the hospital cafeterias.

The May 14 Health Walk Between the Hospitals – a route between Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Saint Clare’s Hospital – is a highlight of the week. The 1.5 mile trek (each way) along Central Avenue is a way to connect Mission Partners who work at each facility with each other, Sister says. Mission Partners who participate in the walk receive free t-shirts.

A special Gift Shop Open House, sponsored by Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary, is set for Friday, May 16. Open to the public, the Open House offers special sales and a free gift with each purchase.

Additional activities of the week include daily drawings for St. Louis Cardinals tickets, a trivia contest, department activities and Midnight Munchies for Mission Partners who work the night shift.

“Our team of 900 Mission Partners touches thousands of lives every year. From the physicians, nurses, technologists and therapists providing compassion and care, to those working hard behind the scenes to support a Mission of sharing Christ’s merciful love, it truly is the people who make a difference,” Sister adds.

For more information about Saint Anthony’s Health Center, visit www.sahc.org.

