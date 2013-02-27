Area residents are invited to join the Auxiliary of Saint Anthony's Health Center for a Day of Renewal on Wednesday, March 13, in the Chapel at Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by lunch. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Day of Renewal is a time of introspection and recollection for all – regardless of church affiliation. Members of all faiths and beliefs are invited to join in seeking spiritual renewal in their lives. Monsignor Kenneth Steffen, will be the celebrant.

The cost is $10, which includes lunch. To make a reservation or for more information, please call 465-2264. Checks should be made payable to Saint Anthony’s Health Center Auxiliary (SAHCA) and mailed to: Cherie Schmidt, Volunteer Services, Saint Anthony's Health Center, Saint Anthony’s Way, PO Box 340, Alton, IL 62002-0340.

