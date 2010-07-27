(Alton, IL) - - Saint Anthony’s Health Center is the first in the St. Louis Metropolitan area to incorporate one of the most advanced diagnostic tools for helping physicians reach confident diagnoses to provide the best patient care – a 64-slice CT scanner with low dosage radiation.

“We are pleased to bring area residents the newest – and safest – CT technology,” says Larry Reed, M.D., Chief of Radiology at Saint Anthony’s. “The 64-slice CT scan can perform scans in just a few seconds with much more detailed images.

“But what sets Saint Anthony’s 64-slice CT apart from others is its ability to drastically reduce radiation levels by almost 50 percent compared to other 64-slice CT scanners. This is especially important for patients who may need multiple imaging tests, such as individuals with cancer and women of child-bearing age.”

CT exams are used when people are ill or injured, or when a physician suspects a medical problem that is not easily detectable from a conventional physical examination. Saint Anthony’s 64-slice GE LightSpeed VCT XT configured system non-invasively assists physicians in the diagnosis of a variety of anatomical areas.

“The speed of the 64-slice CT scanner can gather a high-resolution image of a heart, brain or both lungs in less than five seconds,” notes Dr. Reed. “A scan of the whole body is possible in about 30 seconds. The speed of the 64 slice CT scanner has also allowed for the technology to be an alternative to conventional angiography or cardiac catheterization. The procedure is less invasive and produces excellent imaging.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the 64-slice CT, Saint Anthony’s recently upgraded its MRI technology, adding specialty coils for shoulder, knee and breast, according to Sue Gonzales, Supervisor of Radiology. “The new MRI and CT technology provides us with improved image quality and imaging speed, and enhances the overall diagnostic services for patients.”

As a full service acute care health system, Saint Anthony's Health Center offers a variety of medical imaging services. Used to determine the location and specific type of different diseases, medical imaging services are also utilized in Saint Anthony’s Pain Management Center.

The experienced technologists working in the imaging areas at Saint Anthony’s are dedicated to giving exceptional patient care every day, working closely with a team of board certified radiologists. Saint Anthony’s Radiology & Diagnostic Imaging Services has earned accreditation by the American College of Radiology (ACR) for MRI, CT and Mammography technology.

For more information on Saint Anthony's Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging services, please call 474-4606.

Saint Anthony's Health Center is a 192-bed health care organization with dual campuses-Saint Anthony’s Hospital and Saint Clare’s Hospital- encompassing specialized inpatient and outpatient services. With over 150 physicians on its Medical Staff, Saint Anthony's Health Center offers a free physician referral service for the community: 463-1234.

More like this: