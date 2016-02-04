Saint Anthony’s activities for Heart Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – In recognition of American Heart Month, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering heart healthy activities throughout the month of February for its Mission Partners as well as area residents. Presentations and screenings will be held at both OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, and at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 East Fifth Street. Stop by special Heart Month tables in the cafeterias, OSF Saint Anthony’s on February 5; and OSF Saint Clare’s on February 12, and learn about early heart attack care, stroke prevention, heart healthy lifestyles and pick up some red beads to promote American Heart Month. Free pedometers will be distributed. Wear red in the Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop on February 5, 12, 19, 26 to receive 20% off most items. During the week of February 8, enjoy free healthy apples in the cafeterias of both campuses. Free Lunch & Learns with Amber Cearlock, Cardiovascular Radiologic Technologist and Laura Fowler, Critical Care Services Educator. Topic: Heart Health Basics. Box lunch included. Dates: Friday, February 19: Noon, OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, Auditorium B – 915 E. 5 th Street.

Thursday, February 25: Noon, OSF Saint Anthony's Perpetual Help Center – #1 Saint Anthony's Way. Enjoy free apples, get heart healthy nutritional advice from an OSF Saint Anthony's dietician and take a free heart risk assessment at the OSF Saint Anthony's booth during the Heart Month Fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, at the Alton Salvation Army, 525 Alby St. Article continues after sponsor message In addition, heart-healthy entrées will be offered daily in the cafeteria for lunch and dinner and heart-healthy entrée salads will be offered each Monday in February. To register for any of these programs or for more information, please call 465-2264.