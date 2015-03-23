ALTON – Area residents are invited to join the Auxiliary of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center for the 2015 Day of Renewal on Wednesday, March 25, at the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Chapel. Reservations are required.

The Day of Renewal is a time of introspection and recollection for all – regardless of church affiliation. Members of all faiths and beliefs are invited to join in seeking spiritual renewal in their lives. Father John Luong, O.M.V., will lead this event.

If you would like to make reservations or for more information, please call 465-2264. The cost is $10, which includes lunch. Checks should be made payable to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Auxiliary and mailed to: Cherie Schmidt, Volunteer Services, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Saint Anthony’s Way, P.O. Box 340, Alton, IL 62002-0340.

