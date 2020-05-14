Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

GODFREY - Saint Ambrose Catholic School held its Eighth-Grade Graduation Wednesday night and due to COVID-19, they had to change to a drive-thru style ceremony.

The cars lined up at the Saint Ambrose bottom parking lot and as the child's name was called, then drove under the awning where the student's achievements were read and the diploma was given.

Some of the cars were decorated to show support to the graduates. There were a handful of teachers nearby holding up signs as the cars passed by. Twenty students graduated from the school.

More like this:

Sep 20, 2023 - Randy Gori and the Kicks on 66 Car Show: "His Legacy Lives On"

Aug 8, 2023 - Club Car Wash Site Plan Approved In Glen Carbon

Sep 18, 2023 - Kicks on 66 Car Show Honors Area Attorney, Celebrates Classic Rides

Aug 9, 2023 - Breathing New Life Into An American Icon

Sep 3, 2023 - Kicks On 66 Ultra Car Show & Cruise Rolling Through Glen Carbon Soon

 