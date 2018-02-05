ALTON - Edwardsville head girls bowling coach Kimber Wilderman couldn't be more pleased with how her team rebounded in 2017-2018.

Sydney Sahuri's 1,156 led Edwardsville Saturday in the bowling regional at Nu Bowl Lanes in Alton and it was followed by an outstanding team effort by Rachel McTague and Amy Malcharek each rolling six-game 877s on the day, Samantha Linck's 852, Riley Langendorf's four-game 641 and Maren McSparin's two-game 217.

Edwardsville finished fifth overall and narrowly missed qualifying for the upcoming sectional. Highland, helped by a perfect game thrown by freshman Molly Marshall, won the team title with a total 5,456 pins, ahead of Vandalia (5,292), Triad (4,936) and Alton's (4,894) as the teams moving on to Mount Vernon. The Tigers took fifth with 4,620 pins, followed by Jersey (4,607), Marquette Catholic (4,517), Civic Memorial (4,453), Roxana (4,049), Metro East Lutheran (4,044), Granite City (3,746) and East Alton-Wood River (3,210).

“The chance to (advance) was there and I'm really, really happy about that; I think a lot of them realize they're all coming back next year – we're not losing anybody, so it'll be a good place to build off of for next year," Wilderman said.

The Tigers won three matches this season after having gone through a four-year losing streak.

“They won three matches for their first wins in four years,” Wilderman said, “and with how they placed in the regional is probably the best regional finish they've had as a team in several years as well.

“Things are looking up; they've got the right mind-set and they all click together really well; they want to put the effort in and they want to do even better next year. They knew they were down after the first game and they really stepped up and gave it a run.”

