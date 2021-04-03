Listen to the story

HARDIN CALHOUN 28, PLEASANT HILL 8: Sage White had three touchdown runs of two, three and 52 yards as Calhoun won at Pleasant Hill.

D.J. Lorton ran five yards for the final Warrior touchdown on the night.

Calhoun 28 Pleasant Hill 8

Calhoun 14. 7. 7. 0. 28

P Hill. O. O. O. 8. 8

Scoring

1st qtr - 6:50- Cal - Sage White 2 yd run (kick failed)

1st qtr - 4:56 - Cal - Sage White 3 yd run (DJ Lorton run)

2nd qtr - :22 - Cal - Sage White 52 yd run (White kick)

3rd qtr - 2:10 - Cal - DJ Lorton 5 yd run (White kick)

4th qtr - 5:10- PH - Conner Heatherly 80 yd interception return (Heatherly run)

