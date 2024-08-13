ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins and staff have invited media to a press conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at Alton City Hall, on the mine subsidence at Gordon Moore Park and what the mayor describes as "reopening plans."

City of Alton City Council Coordinator Bianca R. Jackson said: "The press conference will feature updates and discussions from Alton Mayor David Goins.

"Given the significant level of public interest, we are committed to providing meaningful updates and information to the public," she said. "Mayor Goins, along with other city officials, will provide updates on the subsidence incident and outline the steps being taken to safely reopen Gordon Moore Park to the public. This will include information on the assessment of the site, mitigation efforts, and the timeline for reopening."

Mayor Goins was limited on what information he could release on Tuesday morning, but said they are excited to make an announcement to some updates in regard to the mining efforts to determine overall park safety and the recent progress.

“We will have the outgoing Director of Park and Recreation Michael Haynes, the Chief of Police Jarrett Ford, Fire Chief Jesse Jemison, and Justin Kleinschmidt, an engineer with Sheppard, Morgan Schwab in Alton," Jackson added.

