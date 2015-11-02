GODFREY - Safety and protection.

Those two words constantly have been on the tongues of more than two million consumers a year who purchase certified pre-owned (CPO) automobiles. A recent study by used-vehicle industry leader AutoTrader.com revealed that these were among the deciding factors used by CPO buyers, ranking much higher than price in priorities.

The study showed that those consumers want the value of a good used car but with the protection that comes with certification. Consumers previously had to seek out certified vehicles primarily at a franchise dealer, but dealerships like Smart Choice Auto Sales at 1503 W. Delmar Avenue in Godfrey are now offering CarMark Certified, a program that compares favorably with manufacturer certification programs. The addition of CarMark Certified expands the number of car dealerships offering CPO choices for consumers.

“We know today’s car buyer is much more sophisticated than in the past,” said Jason Enos of Smart Choice Auto Sales. “They desire the traditional wants – style, make, color and mileage – but today they also want to be assured the vehicle they are purchasing is not only reliable but if it does have a mechanical problem they can get it fixed quickly and easily.”

Enos said automobile manufacturers recognized this years ago and introduced CPO vehicles as a consumer option between new cars and traditional used cars, an option that has steadily increased in popularity as more than two million CPO sales were made in 2014 according to industry reports. Manufacturer CPO programs, however, limit units to their own models, age and mileage restrictions and a 100+ mechanical inspection.

CarMark Certified mirrors most manufacturer CPO programs, said Enos. “CarMark Certified vehicles must also fall within a comparable age and mileage band, and each vehicle must pass our own 100+ inspection. If a vehicle doesn’t pass the strict inspection, it cannot be listed as CarMark Certified. It’s that simple,” he said.

There is a marked difference between a manufacturer certification program and a third-party CPO program like CarMark Certified. Enos said that is where, should a breakdown occur for something covered under the certification warranty, the consumer gets the vehicle repaired. In most manufacturer programs, he said, a consumer takes the vehicle to any of the manufacturer’s franchise dealerships anywhere in the country.

“CarMark Certified is even better in my opinion,” said Enos. “Since CarMark is backed by a major national insurance company, should a covered repair be needed, the consumer can take the vehicle to any certified repair shop in the country. This gives the consumer the option of not one or two dealerships in a particular city but hundreds of options.

“The repairs can be authorized by CarMark’s national administrator, National Auto Care, and the consumer can get back on the road quickly. It is the best of both worlds,” he said.

Certified pre-owned vehicles, either from a car manufacturer or from a third-party CPO program like CarMark Certified, has changed the way the public buys cars. Now there are three groups of choices; new cars, the traditional used car and CPO vehicles. Those CPO vehicles allow the customer to get the value of a used car and the safety and protection of a new car.

Smart Choice Auto Sales is among those CarMark Certified-affiliated dealerships now located in 15 states.

