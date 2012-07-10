Consumer Reports Rates AMH First in Illinois, Third Nationally in Safety

ALTON, IL – “The Best Care Close to Home” is also the safest care for hundreds of miles around, according to Consumer Reports magazine.

Alton Memorial Hospital was rated the safest hospital in Illinois and ranked third nationally in the August edition of Consumer Reports. The article focused on patient safety rankings collected from government and independent sources on 1,159 hospitals in 44 states. The authors also interviewed patients, physicians, hospital administrators and safety experts; reviewed medical literature; and looked at hospital inspections and investigations.

“Consumer Reports is a tool frequently used when buying a new automobile or appliance; they are known for setting the gold standard of rating different things that consumers purchase,” said Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development for AMH.

The rankings are the first time that Consumer Reports rated hospitals for safety, using the most current data available at the time of the analysis. The study focused on six categories in its safety ratings: infections, re-admissions, communication, CT scanning, complications and mortality.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The safety score gives patients a way to compare hospitals on patient safety before selecting where to go for their care,” AMH President Dave Braasch said. “Our top ranking is validation of the efforts put forth each day by our physicians and staff to ensure our patients receive excellent care.”

Braasch said it’s an honor of which the AMH administration, faculty and staff are very appreciative.

“It’s a demonstration of Alton Memorial Hospital’s culture and the focus we have given to rapid improvement events, process change, a quick response to instilling best practices and communication,” Braasch said.

Billings Clinic in Billings, Mont., received the top ranking in the report, followed closely by Alton Memorial; Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vt.; Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Wash.; and Saint Clare’s Hospital in Weston, Wis. AMH even scored slightly higher than than the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix and significantly higher than well-known institutions such as the various Mayo Clinic facilities in Minnesota, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Clinic, New York-Presbyterian and Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

Statewide, the AMH score was 10 percent better than the next highest-rated hospital, Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

More like this: