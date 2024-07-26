ALTON - Sacred Spaces of CARE is collecting money and supplies for back-to-school giveaways.

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, the nonprofit will be at the Alton Police Department to give out supplies alongside Highways of Holiness. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sacred Spaces will be handing out wellness supplies like journals, stress balls, fidget toys and more.

Megan Tyler, founder of Sacred Spaces, explained that they hope to participate in more giveaways like this in the future, and they are asking for the community’s support. You can donate through their Amazon wish list.

“I’ve had a lot of people, over the course of several months since we’ve gotten up and going now, wanting to know how they can contribute and become involved,” Tyler said. “And I think the wish list just provides a really tangible way for people to feel like they can contribute something that’s meeting an immediate need.”

As an organization, Sacred Spaces of CARE provides mental health support to people throughout the Riverbend community. They also help unhoused community members connect with resources, and they have partnered with the Alton Police Department to promote mental wellness among officers.

Their wish list includes items for unhoused community members and students. Especially as the school year approaches, Tyler said they’re hoping to offer more wellness tools for kids and resources for parents.

“The back-to-school time specifically is very important to us,” she explained. “We’re trauma-informed, and there’s just so much trauma going on in the lives of some of our kids…A lot of kids struggle with transitions. A lot of our kids have experienced some trauma or may have some specific mental health conditions. It’s an exciting time, but it can be scary and it can be stressful as well. That’s why we want to be a part of it.”

To that goal, Sacred Spaces will be handing out more supplies in the coming months. Tyler noted that these giveaways also allow them to increase conversations about mental health and spread awareness about the Sacred Spaces of CARE mission.

“It just gives us a chance to talk to the kids a little bit about wellness, but also just to kind of use it as an avenue to reach out to the parents and the adults and things as well and just kind of open the dialogue,” she said. “It’s just starting the conversation and opening the dialogue and letting people know that we’re here if they need assistance.”

In addition to supporting kids, families and the police department, the organization also often gives resource bags to people experiencing homelessness. They help community members connect with programs and services. You can learn more about the Sacred Spaces of CARE mission here.

Tyler hopes people will consider donating to the Sacred Spaces wish list or giving funds so the organization can continue their work in the Riverbend region. You can also drop off donations at State Representative Amy Elik’s Office, the Hayner Public Library District’s downtown branch, Sherer Chiropractic Center or Germania Brew Haus in Alton. For more information, visit the official website at SacredSpacesOfCARE.org.

“You don’t have to walk through those spaces alone,” Tyler added. “If you’re experiencing a difficult time or if you’re going through something yourself or with your child, you know there is somebody that you can reach out to that will help you during that process and help you to try to navigate and find resources that you need.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

