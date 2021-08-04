ST. LOUIS - The J is proud to announce that Sababa, St. Louis’ premier Jewish Arts & Culture Festival, will be held outdoors on October 10, 2021 on the grounds of the J’s Staenberg Family Complex (Creve Coeur). A partnership between the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the J, Sababa will showcase the vibrancy of contemporary Jewish culture. Sababa 2021 is free and open to all, regardless of age or faith. The festival will feature visual art exhibitors, culinary experiences, children’s activities, and musical performances for all ages.

Three nationally recognized musical groups are confirmed to appear, including Brothers Lazaroff and their 8-piece band, playing original, interesting and eclectic music; Sheldon Low, one of the brightest young stars in Jewish rock throughout North America, with his wife, performing original music for both children and adults; and Six13, an award-winning, six-man a cappella band bringing an unprecedented style and energy with nothing but the power of the human voice.

Restaurants and caterers from throughout the metropolitan area will offer selections from their menus, with kosher, kosher-friendly and vegetarian offerings widely available.

A Family Pavilion will offer performances and art activities for our younger guests, from bubbles to yoga and children’s performers.

The juried Art Festival will include works of Ceramics, Digital Art, Drawing, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Metalworks, Mixed Media, Painting, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture, and Wood.

Additionally, community organizations will have booths creating a “city fair” experience showcasing the vibrancy of our local Jewish community.

Ample parking will be available on site - at the campus located just west of Lindbergh Blvd. off Schuetz Rd.

For more information, to volunteer or to enter your art for consideration, visit https://sababastl.com/.

