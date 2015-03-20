S & S Sandwich Shop is off to a brisk start in the Hansen Packing building at 809, Route 16 in Jerseyville with its doors open on Thursday

Scott Yarbrough, Steve Walker and Ryan Hansen are partners in the new venture, which will offer much of the same sandwiches enjoyed at the S & S Sandwich Shop location at 2505 State St., connected with Norb's.

"We know how lucky we are," Walker said about the second location opening. "People have been grateful for us coming to Jerseyville. A lot of people noticed our Alton store, so there has been big anticipation. Yesterday was very busy and so was today."

Yarbrough said he is as excited as his partners at the opening and it should be a big success.

"This is something we have talked and talked about and now made happen," he said.

Walker said everything done at S & S is done fresh that day, nothing is prepackaged.

"We slice all our meats, cheeses and vegetables that day," he added.

Ryan Hansen said he is excited to have the business within the Hansen Packing business and said it will be a natural fit.

A ham, turkey and bacon sandwich has been the most popular so far, Walker said, along with a ribeye steak sandwich.

The new S & S shop will also have salads for customers in addition to the normal staple sandwiches. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, contact S & S at 618-639-3354.

