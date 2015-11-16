EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Ryley Miller is following her dream to play field hockey in college at the University of Iowa.

The Edwardsville senior donned a Hawkeye T-shirt at a signing late last week and appeared ecstatic about her decision.

“I am excited I am going to be playing Division I and I love field hockey very much,” she said. “I love the idea of field hockey. It is a team sport, but it requires so many individual skills. I love all parts of the game.”

Miller attended camp and some other activities at Iowa and fell in love with it, spending a week there.

“To officially be a Hawkeye is exciting,” she said. “I just fell in love with the campus and the University of Iowa when I was there.”

Edwardsville field hockey coach Julia Tyler said Miller is being looked at a defensive position right now in college.

“She is strong not only on the field, but off the field and her work ethic is very good,” the coach said. “She is always striving to be better and she will be very successful in college. Ryley is always a great teammate to everyone and will be positive, inspire and motivate others to be better. I can see her doing that again in college.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Miller follows other girls who are playing in college and the Edwardsville coach Tyler said she thinks that will continue with others in the future.

“It is fantastic we have a lot of players who want to play in college,” she said. “Ryley is deserving of everything; she is a fantastic person. She is deserving of everything she is getting. She will do very well at a large school. She will be a hard person to replace and she did a great job for us.”

Edwardsville’s girls were 13-10 this season overall. Miller contributed six goals and 13 assists this year.

Tyler said Miller always wants to do what is best for the team, shown by her nine saves this year defensively. It seemed in every matchup, Miller was right in the middle of the action, moving Edwardsville to the goal and stopping opponent advancements on defense.

Ryley thanked her parents Molly and G.J. Miller for their constant help and encouragement during her field hockey career.

The Edwardsville senior said she hasn’t decided exactly what she will major in during college, but she is considering physical therapy or a business degree.

“Hopefully I will know before I leave for college,” she said of her planned study concentration. “I am so glad it finally happened. My decision has been a long time coming.”

She said she loved her experience in Edwardsville and is thankful for the constant support and guidance given to her by Julia Tyler and her other coaches.

“It was a great experience here in Edwardsville,” she said. “Edwardsville has given me a lot.”

More like this: