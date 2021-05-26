EDWARDSVILLE --- The Edwardsville girls softball team put up five runs in the opening inning, only to see Belleville West come back to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to pull out an 8-6 win over the Maroons in a Southwestern Conference game played Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The win was in the Tigers' regular season home finale, with the team's final two games of the regular season are on the road before beginning the IHSA Class 4A playoffs next week. Edwardsville was seeded first in its regional that feeds into the Normal supersectional at Illinois State University.

Ryleigh Owens led the Tigers with three hits and a RBI, while Lexie Griffin had a hit and two RBIs, Lexi Gorniak, Avery Hamilton and Sam Sanders each had a hit and RBI, Sydney Lawrence also had a hit and Tatum Van Ryswyk drove in a run.

Owens pitched five innings in the circle for Edwardsville, allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out eight. Hamilton threw the final two innings, allowing three runs on two hits, fanning three.

The Tigers are now 17-5 on the season and wind up their regular season with games at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at O'Fallon and Thursday at Alton. The IHSA regional is set for the week of May 31-June 5, and will host their regional quarterfinal game, with date, time and opponent to be announced.

The supersectional game is set for June 14 at the ISU softball field, with the state finals set for that weekend, June 18-19 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

