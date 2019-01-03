JERSEY - The Jersey County Fair has showcased an exceptional and diverse amount of talent over the years and two girls will represent the county at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Talent Competition on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.



Ryleigh Jo Turner and McKenna Fox, local winners of the 23rd Annual Jersey County Fair Talent Competition held on July 10, 2018, will compete at Springfield.



Ryleigh Jo was Classical Pointe Solo - 2018 Jersey County Fair Talent Competition - Senior Division Champion. Ryleigh Jo is the 16-year-old daughter of Tommy and Wendy Turner of Jerseyville, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

McKenna was Lyrical Dance Solo - 2018 Jersey County Fair Talent Competition - Junior Division Champion. McKenna is the 9-year-old daughter of Meghan McAfoos of Alton, Illinois.

Their local victories qualified them for state competition.

Jersey County Fair Talent Competition Director Connor Ashlock said, "The Jersey County Fair Board is very proud of our talent representatives and expresses its best wishes and gratitude to them and their parents.”

Ryleigh Jo and McKenna will perform exhibition numbers in the 24th Annual Jersey County Fair Talent Competition on July 9, 2019, at the grandstand at the Jersey County Fair.