Ryleigh Jo Turner and McKenna Fox represent Jersey in Illinois Agricultural Fairs State Talent Competition
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
JERSEY - The Jersey County Fair has showcased an exceptional and diverse amount of talent over the years and two girls will represent the county at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Talent Competition on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.
Ryleigh Jo Turner and McKenna Fox, local winners of the 23rd Annual Jersey County Fair Talent Competition held on July 10, 2018, will compete at Springfield.
Ryleigh Jo was Classical Pointe Solo - 2018 Jersey County Fair Talent Competition - Senior Division Champion. Ryleigh Jo is the 16-year-old daughter of Tommy and Wendy Turner of Jerseyville, Illinois.
McKenna was Lyrical Dance Solo - 2018 Jersey County Fair Talent Competition - Junior Division Champion. McKenna is the 9-year-old daughter of Meghan McAfoos of Alton, Illinois.
Their local victories qualified them for state competition.
Jersey County Fair Talent Competition Director Connor Ashlock said, "The Jersey County Fair Board is very proud of our talent representatives and expresses its best wishes and gratitude to them and their parents.”
Ryleigh Jo and McKenna will perform exhibition numbers in the 24th Annual Jersey County Fair Talent Competition on July 9, 2019, at the grandstand at the Jersey County Fair.
The Jersey County Fair Talent Competition is open to all citizens of Illinois up to 21 years of age, including previous Jersey County Fair Talent Competition Champions. The deadline to enter is June 15, 2019.
More like this: