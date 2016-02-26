Ryder Levi
February 26, 2016 10:08 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Ryder Levi
Parents: Meagan and Russel Kallal of Brighton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 7 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches
Time : 1:13 pm
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: January 24th, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings:Chase (5) Mabry (2)
Grand parents:
Ronals and Diane of Kallal of Fieldon, Randy and Penny Abbott
Great Grandparents:
Kenneth Walker or West Alton, MO and James and Opal Kallal of Jerseyville
More like this: