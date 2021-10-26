SWANSEA - Elaina Rybak and Kaitlyn Hatley went one-two for Father McGivney Catholic in the girls race, while three local runners advanced to the sectional, and the Carlinville and McGivney boys advanced as teams in the IHSA Class 1A Belleville Althoff Catholic regional cross country meet Saturday morning at Clinton Hills Country Club in Swansea.

The Griffin girls won their meet with a total of 53 points, with Freeburg second at 74 points, Gillespie was third at 142 points, Litchfield was fourth at 146 points, Columbia was fifth with 148 points and the host Crusaders qualified in the sixth and final team spot with 152 points. Roxana was seventh with 154 points, Marquette Catholic was eighth with 179 points, Dupo came in ninth with 202 points and Staunton rounded out the top ten with 230 points.

Rybak won the girls race with a time of 17:51.51, with Hatley second at 19:18.76, Clair Nash of Althoff was third at 19:51.69, Roxana's Riley Doyle was fourth, qualifying as the first individual with a time of 20:04,69, Freeburg's Alexis Vogel was fifth at 20:08.32, Madison Missey of Columbia was sixth with a time of 20:13.18, a pair of Litchfield runners --- Myka Fenton and Kylee Etling --- came in seventh and eighth respectively, with Fenton's time being 20:37.48 and Etling coming in at 20:53.64. Jane Cummins of McGivney was ninth at 20:53.92 and rounding out the top ten was Althoff's Kiersten Schneider, who was in at 20:55.70.

Along with Doyle, Roxana's Gabrielle Woodruff went through to the sectional as the fifth and final individual at 21:13.91.

Along with the top three, the Griffins' Clare Stanhaus, had a time of 21:36.71, Amelia Beltremea was in at 22:32.50, Sofia Luna had a time of 22:39.73 and Emma Martinez was in at 23:05.24. Carlinville was led by Samantha Scott, who's time was 26:36.31, while Jessica Strubbe was in at 26:42.43, Braylee Gilmore came in at 26:43.12, Naomi Owada's time was 28:32.15 and Sayuri Owada came home at 29:08.17.

The Knights were led by Izzy McLeod's 21:33.51, while Allison Waller had a time of 25:54.63 and Claire Sherfy came in at 30:03.54. The Piasa Birds were led by Laina Wilderman, who had a time of 23:59.68, Emily Lowis came in at 24:03.80, Jillian Beilsmith was in at 27:11.30, Audrey Gordon came home at 29:39.53, Megan Stewart had a time of 30:03.62 and Abby Hasquin was in at 30:16.54.

Along with Doyle and Woodruff, the Shells had Zoey Losch in at 23:25.94, Makinzie Hosier's time was 23:51.01, Madison Herrin had a time of 26:01.15 and Taylor Partridge was in at 32:30.02. Brooke Kinder led Staunton with a time of 22:55.97, with Lexi Hester in at 23:06.69, Lexi Pfeiffer had a time of 23:16.99, Lillian Burris was in at 27:30.36 and Caidy Tuetken had a time of 28:28.34.

The Explorers were led by Kailey Vickrey, who had a time of 21:28.02, with Katie Johnson in at 22:58.80, Paige Rister had a time of 23:44.94, Hudson McCowan's time was 24:39.74, Jaimie Jarzenbeck was clocked in 25:02.39, Ava Certa was in at 25:28.81 and Claire Antrainer had a time of 25:35.43

Valmeyer had two runners in the race, with Peyton Vest coming in at 22:38.77 and Jordan Vest was timed in 28:54.97. The Oilers lone runner was Sabrina Fulkerson, who had a time of 27:26.72.

O'Fallon First Baptist Academy was 11th with 272 points, Piasa Southwestern was 12th with 297 and Carlinville was 13th with 325 points. Metro-East Lutheran, East Alton-Wood River and Valmeyer all had individual runners in the field, but not enough to have a team score.

On the boys' side, Freeburg won the team title with 40 points, Althoff was second with 66, Litchfield was third with 80 points, Columbia came in fourth with 110 points, Carlinville was fifth with 111 points and the Griffins were sixth, clinching the last team berth for the sectional with 116 points. First Baptist was seventh with 200 points, Staunton was eighth with 235 points, Metro-East was ninth with 244 points, Roxana came in 10th with 266 points and Madison was 11th with 319 points. EAWR and Southwestern had individual runners, but not enough for a team score.

In the boys' race, Cameron Quarten of the Purple Panthers was the winner with a time of 16:07.65, with the Crusaders' Jack Hiller was second at 16:17.27, Loeffelman was third and the first individual to qualify, having a time of 16:46.20, Will Meyer of the Cavaliers was fourth at 16:47.19, Josh LaChance of the Midgets was fifth at 16:48.13, sixth place went to Columbia's Thomas Crossley at 16:58.39, in seventh place was Freeburg's Keary Thompson at 17:00.22, Riley Strack of the Griffins was eighth with a time of 17:20.08, Colin Van Pelt of Freeburg was ninth at 17:20.41 and rounding out the top ten was Columbia's Ethan Hogan at 17:25.65.

The Pirates qualified two individuals, Oscar Hoerr, who had at time of 17:25.75 and Harrison Miller, with a time of 17:58.55, while Southwestern's Garrett Beuttel was the fifth and final individual to qualify, having a time of 18:03.07.

Marquette's leading runner was Daniel Kline, who had a time of 20:00.34, with Josh Kreitner in at 20:16.69 and Ryan DeClue was in at 23:14.08. Along with Meyer, the Cavvies had Matt Dunn in at 17:39.87, Colin Kreipe was in at 18:30,62, Sam Wilson's time was 18:44.00, Tyler Summers came home at 18:56.84, Alex Scott had a time of 20:52.19 and Charlie Wilson had a time of 21:10.05.

Grayson Wyatt led the Knights with a time of 18:23.49 with J.J. Lostutter in at 19:37.99, Blake Schaper was timed in 19:46.64, Louis Maine came in at 24:22.06 and Cody Steele had a time of 25:35.56. Along with Strack, the Griffins had Liam Boeving in at 18:08.22, Evan Rybak was in at 18:32.31, Nolan Shearer's time was 18:35.19, Galen Kohlbrecher was home at 18:4187, Wyatt Biermann had a time of 19:07.46 and Colin Moore had a time of 19:23.86.

Along with Beuttel, the Piasa Birds had Andrew Spangler in at 18:03.07, Christopher Stucker had a time of 22:17.51 and Zach Rue was in at 23:17.01. The Shells' leading runner was Chris Holbrook at 18:52.21, with Dane Slayden's time being 19:23.98, Wyatt Doyle had a time of 22:14.58, Maurice Sparks' time was 27:25.83 and Talon Blas was in at 27:34.64. Staunton was led by Rhyse Rucker's time of 18:37.38, wth Thomas Ogata coming in at 19:31.33, Trey Luketich was clocked in 19:41.75, Nicholas Monahan had a time of 19:59.39 and Drake Dufrain came in at 22:01.93.

Along with Hoerr and Miller qualifying for the sectional meet, the Pirates' Trent Hooker came home at 19:39.85 and Uli Espinoza was home at 21:08.88. Outside of Loeffelman's qualifying time, EAWR had Noah Mason in at 18:16.88. Evan Baker had a time of 20:12.84 and Logan Willcutt was in at 22:16.02.

All the qualifying teams and individuals advance to the Trenton Wesclin sectional next Saturday at Wesclin.

