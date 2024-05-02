BELLEVILLE - Father McGivney Catholic's girls track team had several good performances at the Griffins won the Gateway Metro Conference track meet on Wednesday at George Martz Field at Belleville Althoff Catholic High School.

The Griffins won the meet with 182 points, with the host Crusaders second at 150 points, Marquette Catholic was third with 88 points, Metro-East Lutheran was a distant fourth with 28 points, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was fifth with 18 points, and Maryville Christian was sixth with a single point.

In the 100 meters, Alaina Lester of the host Crusaders won with a time of 12.52 seconds, with Abby Packer of the Knights second at 13.52 seconds, and Mia Range of the Griffins was third at 13.69 seconds. Lester also won the 200 meters, coming home at 25.65 seconds, with McGivney's Lilly Gilbertson second at 25.74 seconds, and in third place was Packer at 28.99 seconds. Lester won her third event by taking the 400 meters, coming in at 56.64 seconds, with Gilbertson second at 57.48 seconds, and the Griffins' Kaitlyn Hatley third at 1:00.84 seconds.

McGivney's Elana Rybak won the 800 meters with a time of 2:07.13, with Breigh Desmond of the Crusaders second at 2:30.60, and Ava Certa of Marquette was third at 2:41.67. In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Rybak at 5:10.33, while Desmond was second at 5:25.64, and Jane Cummins of the Griffins was third at 5:26.91. Desmond was the winner of the 3,200 meters, having a time of 11:53.53, while Sarah McKowen of COR was second at 12:45.49, and third place went to Charlotte Talafuse of Althoff was third at 13:03.44.

In the hurdles races, Kambria Simons of Marquette won the 100 meters with a time of 16.81 seconds, with Cristina Reyes-Cruz of Althoff was second at 20.44 seconds, and third place went to teammate Lorin Washington at 21.95 seconds. Simons also won the 300-meter hurdles, coming in at 50.85 seconds, with Reyes-Cruz placing second at 55.86 seconds, and Washington was third at 58.91 seconds.

In the relay races, McGivney won the 4x100 meters at 52.73 seconds, with Althoff second at 53.87 seconds, and Marquette was third at 57.32 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Griffins won the race at 1:52.86, with the Crusaders second at 1:53.84, and the Explorers were third at 1:58.73. McGivney also won the 4x400 meters, with a time of 4:23.34, Althoff came in second at 4:46.40, and Marquette was third at 4:58.12. In the 4x800 meters, the Griffins won at 11:11.41, with the Explorers were second at 11:50.47.

Over in the field events, the shot put was won by Jami Jones of Marquette, getting off a throw of 9.61 meters, with McGivney's Sami Oller second at 9.19 meters, and Brooklyn Hebel of Althoff was third at 8.99 meters. In the discus throw, Sami Oller won with a toss of 29.32 meters, with teammate Zoe Oller second at 28.15 meters, and Alecia McCulley of Marquette was third at 24.86 meters. The high jump was won by Mia Range of the Griffins, who went over at 1.55 meters, while teammate Elli Moody tied for second with Ari Davenport of Marquette, both clearing 1.40 meters, with Moody awarded second place on the fewest misses rule.

In the long jump, the winner was Morgan Gestes of McGivney, who went 4.99 meters to take the event, while Moody was second at 4.15 meters, and third place went to Victoria Volke of Metro-East, who had a leap of 4.04 meters. In the triple jump, Lester won with a distance of 11.29 meters, with second place going to Lily Terrell of McGivney, with a jump of 8.30 meters. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

