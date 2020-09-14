EDWARDSVILLE – Town and Country Bank welcomes Ryan Weis to its lending team. Weis has assumed the role of Mortgage Loan Officer with the company’s Edwardsville office located at 10 Terra Verde.

“We are happy to have Ryan as part of the Town and Country family. His professional experience in mortgage lending and reputation for developing meaningful relationships with clients further strengthens our growing team in the Metro East market,” said Dana M. Dow, President, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services.

“My goal is to make sure the process of purchasing a home—or refinancing an existing mortgage—is as seamless as possible. I know how stressful it can be,” said Ryan.

Article continues after sponsor message

Weis graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1998. Growing up on a farm in Highland, Illinois, Weis has spent his entire life in the St. Louis metro area.

About Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services

Headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services serves clients nationwide. Town and Country provides community lenders complete mortgage fulfillment services using best-in-class systems and products. Town and Country has been a direct approved HUD, FHA, Title II lender since 1962, a Fannie Mae seller/servicer since 1969, a direct approved USDA lender since 1996, and VA lender since 2008. Town and Country Banc Mortgage is the top purchase money and affordable housing lender in its markets. For more information, go to www.townandcountrybank.com.

More like this: