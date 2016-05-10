Los Angeles slugger Albert Pujols won’t be the only one to face his former teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals tonight, as the Angels acquired shortstop Brendan Ryan this afternoon.

The move was made as the Angels will be without Andrelton Simmons, who underwent surgery this morning after he suffered a thickness tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on Sunday.

In exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later, the Angels picked up Ryan from the Washington Nationals. The shortstop was batting .263 with a home run and eight runs batted in during 21 games this season at Syracuse (AAA)

With hits in nine of his last 13 games, Pujols is batting .190, but has 6 home runs and 18 runs batted in this year. He reached the 5000 total base plateau earlier this month, one of just 2o players in the history of the game to do so.

Currently three homers behind Rafael Palmiero (569) for 12th on the all-time homers list, a long ball against St. Louis would also give Albert a homer against all 30 big league teams.

The Angels roster also boasts outfielder Shane Robinson, who’s contract was purchased from Salt Lake City (AAA) on Sunday, and Fernando Salas (5 holds) who spent part of their career in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals shortstop–Aledmys Diaz, will bat 9th as the team employs the designated hitter in interleague play.

