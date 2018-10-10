JERSEYVILLE - FireCreek Stix appears primed for big-time success.

Ryan Hansen of Hansen Meats has partnered with Folsom Distributing in Wood River to present the product to their entire account list, beginning with their independently owned stores.

“Our first big account is all 50 StL/Metro East - "On the Run" stores owned by Wallis Companies,” Ryan said. “I am an approved vendor for all 3,000 True Value Hardware stores located in the U.S. I am working with a national broker, Mr. Checkout, to align me with distributors across the US with a reach of over 100,000 independent retailers.

“I have a goal of being in 1,000 retail locations by year end, 2018 and a goal of 10,000 locations by year end, 2019. FireCreek will be attending the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando in late January to promote FireCreek Stix to the 30,000 patrons and golf course directors/owners. My FireCreek marketing campaign is driving online customers to purchase the product directly from firecreeksnacks.com. Customers can get single orders, or sign up for monthly subscription orders at a discount. Free shipping on all orders online.”

Ryan said since taking over as sole owner on Aug. 8, 2018, he has re-branded to FireCreek Snacks with a focus only on my FireCreek Stix and Seasoning.

“I started the company in 2016 in St. Louis and it started with jerky as the primary project and goal to get into a consumer package good retail stores locally and spread through the Metro East and in national markets,” he said. “I bought out my partners and started running the company myself. There is a lot of versatility with the company.”

The company is run out of Hansen Packing in Jerseyville.

The company is now focused on Firecreek snacks, which are very high quality and low in sugar, yet high in protein, he said. He said the stix make a great snack for children and are a great impulse buy for customers. Ryan describes FireCreekStix as "the best snack in the world," in marketing materials.

Hansen has meat stores in Jerseyville, Alton, and Edwardsville.

Anyone with any questions or wants to carry the product in their business should e-mail Ryan at ryan@firecreekjerky.com.

