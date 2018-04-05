Left to right: Stephanie Murray, Chris Collins, Vice President of Jerseyville Banking Center, and Ryan Croxford

JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month.” The recipients for the month of March are Ryan Croxford (11) & Stephanie Murray (10).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives during a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges one student each week for academic or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Ryan & Stephanie received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. They are being congratulated by Chris Collins, Vice President at Jerseyville Banking Center.

More like this:

Feb 6, 2023 - Jersey Students Of The Month Are Announced

Oct 16, 2023 - Douglas Ford Named JCMS Student Of The Month For October

Sep 15, 2023 - JR Wells Selected As JCHS September Student Of The Month

Sep 14, 2023 - Jersey Community Middle's Jackson Berghoff Is A Hard-Working Student Of The Month

Oct 12, 2023 - JCHS Senior Evan Lacy Is October Student Of The Month

 