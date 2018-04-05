JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month.” The recipients for the month of March are Ryan Croxford (11) & Stephanie Murray (10).

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives during a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges one student each week for academic or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Ryan & Stephanie received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. They are being congratulated by Chris Collins, Vice President at Jerseyville Banking Center.

