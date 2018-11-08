BRIGHTON - Rusty Rhino Emporium is a business that recently opened in Brighton and it has quickly taken off.

Owner Doug Anderson, also affiliated with Corky’s Emporium on Humbert Road in Alton, said his goal with the Brighton business is to make it a destination for people.

“We plan to open up more of the buildings and expand,” he said. “We want to make it a place where people want to come to. We converted an old church building here into an antique mall and are in the process of converting more of it.

“We will have antiques, primitives and collectibles. We are an emporium and not just a broad-based antique mall. We will generate more interest from other people, not just those looking for antiques. We have vendors and also do consignment and have outside people who come and set up once a month in our parking lot.”

Anderson said Rusty Rhino rents to both vendors and does consignment. He said once a month, he allows people to set up for free at flea markets.

“We are generating heavy traffic and expect to grow larger as we open other buildings and hope to make this a destination where people come from not only the area, but other states,” he said.

