(Photos courtesy of CJ Carpenter)

Jane Russo and Henry Lu emerged the king and queen at the recent Edwardsville High School Homecoming Dance.

Melissa Beck, foreign language department and student council sponsor, coordinated the homecoming dance and festivities.

She said each event was successful and memorable for the Edwardsville students. She said the homecoming parade and dance both outstanding participation and Edwardsville won the football game over Alton, which is always a good thing for school spirit.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It seems like the homecoming festivities get a little bigger each year,” Beck said. “I am happy everybody gets excited about it. When people are excited about things, it makes it worth the effort.”

Beck praised the Edwardsville High School Student Council for their efforts to make homecoming a success.

“I think the Student Council tries to include some sort of activity that will interest every student here at the school and I also like that,” she said. “It makes me really happy that the proceeds from the parade go towards putting on other fun activities for students during the year and helping out in the community.”

More like this:

Related Video: